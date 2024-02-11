President Tinubu has expressed shock and great grief over the death of Mr. Herbert Wigwe, a renowned banker and entrepreneur, and Mr. Abimbola Ogunbanjo, OFR, former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, as well as members of the Wigwe family.

President Bola Tinubu described the death of these exceptional Nigerian business leaders as “an overwhelming tragedy that is shocking beyond comprehension.”

Mr. Herbert Wigwe, CON, was the Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc and founder of the How Foundation.

The President condoles with the Wigwe and Ogunbanjo families, the business community, and all those impacted by this harrowing incident.

President Tinubu prays for the peaceful repose of the departed.

He also prayed, God Almighty to comfort the multitude of Nigerians who are grieving and the families of the deceased at this deeply agonizing moment.

Wigwe died in a helicopter crash in California near the Nevada border, United States of America, on Friday.

On Sunday, Access Holdings Plc confirmed the accident and those killed in the helicopter accident.