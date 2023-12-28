Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has expressed his condolences on the death of his Ondo State colleague, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Fubara expressed shock at the lawyer’s death on Wednesday following a battle with prostate cancer.

He hailed the deceased as a leader who was dedicated to serving his people and humanity.

This was contained in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Thursday by the media aide to the governor, Boniface Onyedi.

Fubara said the news of Akeredolu’s passing was disturbing as the death is not just a loss to Ondo State but to the entire nation.

Fubara stated, “Chief Rotimi Akeredolu was a fine gentleman, with high respect for the rule of law as a seasoned lawyer.

Advertisement

“In this state of mourning and grief, our prayers are with the family, the government and the people of Ondo State.”

While praying for the repose of his soul, he also asked God to comfort his family, the government and the people of Ondo State for the painful exit of the governor.