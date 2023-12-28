Xiaomi, the Chinese consumer electronics giant, revealed its first electric car model on Thursday, with its CEO stating ambitions to become a worldwide automotive superpower amid tough domestic rivalry.

Beijing-based Xiaomi, the world’s fourth-largest smartphone manufacturer, also makes tablets, wearables, headphones, and electric scooters.

The business followed several other significant Chinese IT businesses in announcing in 2021 that it planned to enter the fiercely competitive electric vehicle market.

Lei Jun, the CEO of Xiaomi, unveiled the SU7, an automobile that will be on sale in 2025, on a stage in Beijing on Thursday.

The model, which will be made by regional producer BAIC, is connected with Xiaomi software to enable functionality across the company’s line of devices.

Advertisement

The SU7’s batteries are to be supplied by China’s largest electric automaker BYD, as well as domestic battery giant CATL.

Many top tech firms in China – the world’s largest automotive market — have invested recently in the country’s EV sector, where foreign firms have struggled to take hold.

Founded in 2010, Xiaomi has achieved rapid growth through its strategy of marketing high-end devices at affordable prices, which were initially sold directly through online channels.

The firm was placed on a blacklist by the United States in 2021 due to alleged links to the Chinese military.

In recent times, in December 2010, Nissan released the LEAF, an all-electric, zero tailpipe emissions car.

In January 2013, Nissan began assembling the LEAF in Tennessee for the North American market thanks to a loan from the Energy Department.