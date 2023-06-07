Volvo has unveiled its new EX30, a compact electric SUV with almost 300 miles of range and a 0-60 mph time of just 3.4 seconds, making it the quickest Volvo ever made.

The Swedish carmaker says the EX30 has the smallest lifecycle CO2 footprint of any Volvo car to date, and it is made from 25 percent recycled aluminium, 17 percent recycled steel and 17 percent recycled plastic.

Interior fabric options include woven flax made from linseed plant, upcycled denim fibres from recycled jeans, ground plastic waste from discarded window frames, recycled polyester, pine oil sourced from Finland and Sweden, carpets made entirely from recycled plastic bottles, and responsibly produced wool.

There are three variants of EX30 to pick from. The entry-level electric car is powered by a 51 kWh battery pack and has a single motor providing rear-wheel drive. The motor produces 200kW (272 hp) of power and 343 Nm of torque, which is enough to accelerate the SUV to 60 mph in 5.4 seconds. Estimated range is up to 214 miles using the WLTP test cycle and Volvo says the battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in 26 minutes using a 150 kW fast charger.

Next up are a pair of EX30 models each powered by a 69 kWh battery pack. The first has a single motor for rear wheel drive, produces 200 kW and has a 0-60 mph time of 5.1 seconds. Range is a claimed 298 miles and the battery can be filled from 10 to 80 percent in around 27 minutes at 175 kW.

Finally there is the flagship of the EX30 range. Called the Twin Motor Performance, this model has the same 69 kWh battery as the previous model, but this time it’s powering two motors delivering 315 kW (428 hp) and all-wheel-drive. The car can hit 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds, making it the quickest Volvo ever. Range is a claimed 286 miles and the battery can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in about 27 minutes using a 175 kW charger.

The minimalist interior, which was partially revealed earlier this month, features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display on the dashboard, a Harmon Kardon sound system and Google’s Android Automotive operating system, with native support for Google Maps, voice control via Google Assistant. For iPhone users there is support for wireless Apple CarPlay.

The EX30 is the first Volvo to come with the company’s new Park Pilot Assist technology, which identifies available parking spaces around the vehicle with a new 3D interface, then operate the steering, accelerator and brake to maneuver into the space.