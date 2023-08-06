The Anambra Police Command has continued its onslaught against Criminal elements within the State.

The State Command according to a Statement From DSP Tochukwu Ikenga will not relent in efforts aimed at ridding the State of Crime and Criminal Elements.

According to him, the Police On Thursday, 3rd August 2023 at about 8.30 P.M. a Police-led Forward Operating Base at Aguata while on patrol of Uga – Ezinifite Expressway saw an SUV drive past at a terrible speed.

Suspecting that they may be kidnappers with an abducted victim, the team went in pursuit.

Advertisement

Several kilometres later the team found the vehicle in a ditch but without any occupant.

They found clothing with blood stains in the vehicle as well as Two Pump Action Guns and a Machete.

The vehicle, a wine-colored Mercedes GLK 350 4matic with Registration No. Enugu ENU 484 JV was recovered and deposited for safekeeping at Area Command Headquarters in Uga.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye while commending the Joint Security Team for its vigilance has ordered a full-scale investigation to locate the owner of the vehicle and ascertain circumstances leading to the recovery of arms and offensive weapons from the fleeing hoodlums. He enjoined people in the neighborhood not to harbor criminals but to turn them over to law enforcement in the interest of community safety.