The Police in Abuja have arrested a gang of six suspects in connection with the kidnapping of four people at different times in Sabon Lugbe and Idu Gbagyi Mountain, in the Karmo area of Abuja.

The victims have also been rescued.

It’s an experience they will not forget in a hurry.

On January 28th and 29th, these people became victims of kidnapping at different times in the suburbs of Abuja.

But their captors ran out of luck when the police launched a rescue operation for the victims.

Not done yet, police operatives went after the fleeing kidnappers.

Now, all members of the gang have been arrested.

Special operations by the police are yielding some results. But the evolving security challenges in the northwest of the country also have a severe impact on Abuja.