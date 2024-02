The abducted wife of the murdered King of Koro Ekiti in Ekiti local government area of the state has regained her freedom.

The little girl was also abducted along with the Monarch’s wife has been released.

The victims were abducted last week after gunmen killed a monarch in Kori Ekiti, Kwara state.

Meanwhile, 13 people have so far been arrested. Also arrested was the person who wanted to receive the ransom for the kidnappers.