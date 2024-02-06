Security operatives have rescued the kidnapped widow of the Olukoro of Koro in Ekiti local government area of kwara state.She was rescued alongside one other girl both of whom were kidnapped after the Olukoro, Oba Segun Aremu was killed in his palace.

According to a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Kwara state command, DSP Ejire-Adeyemi Toun, 13 suspects have so far been arrested who currently undergoing interrogation.

She disclosed that the rescue operation was carried out by the police, military, DSS, as well as local vigilantes and hunters who combed the forest before the victims were rescued.

She also said that the deployment of a police chopper by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun also helped in the aerial surveillance of forest between Kwara and Ekiti states.