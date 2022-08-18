Again, security operatives rescue 3 kidnapped victims along Zaria-Kano road

Security operatives have again rescued three kidnapped victims along the Zaria-Kano road in Kaduna.

This comes less than 48 hours after a joint team of security operatives in Chikun local council rescued six other hostages.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, revealed that troops on patrol along the road, came in contact with migrating bandits and engaged them.

He went on to say that the bandits fled, abandoning the three captives who had been kidnapped from a neighbouring state and brought to Kaduna by bandits.

Sheep and livestock that the terrorists had stolen were recovered, while the rescued people have now been reunited with their families.

The state commissioner thanked the troops for rescuing the kidnapped victims.