Abducted Zamfara sole administrator, ex-Councillor regain freedom

The abducted sole administrator of Kanoma Area Development Council Dan-Dodo and former Councillor of Ruwan Dorawa ward in Maru Local Government area of Zamfara State Zubairu Maidabo have Regained freedom from their Captors after three months.

The Duo were abducted at their residence in Kanoma, Maru Local Government area in May this year

TVC News gathered that eight million naira ransom was paid for their release

Our source says six million five hundred thousand naira was paid for the release of the sole administrator while one million five hundred thousand naira was paid for the former Councillor

The Politicians were taken to a deep forest near Bingi village in same Local Government area

The Release of Dan-Dodo and Zubairu Maidabo is coming barely twenty four hours after a Deputy Superintendent of Police In-charge of Magami police outpost was released from Bandits den.

It is also coming after the state government vow to deal decisively with anyone found collaborating with Bandits to attack Communities or kidnap for ransom.

Maru Local Government area in Zamfara state has been in the news for the wrong reasons over the years.

Dansadau and Bingi forests among other Notorious Bandit Camps are located in the Local Government which is making life unbearable for the Locals and travellers.

The Victims have since been reunited with their families.