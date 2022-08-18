Gov Bello reiterates commitment to improving quality of education

Niger state Governor Abubakar Sani Bello says he is committed to utilising available resources to improve the quality of education at all levels in the State.

The governor stated this after inspecting the ongoing total renovation of Ahmadu Bahago Secondary School in Minna under the ‘Whole School Development Approach Programme’.

Governor Bello expressed satisfaction with the level of work done.

The whole school approach is an initiative of the Sani Bello led government to improve the infrastructure of public schools in the state in order to provide a conducive learning and teaching environment for students and teachers.

The governor noted that some of the schools in the state have not undergone renovation for over 40 years, and pledged that his administration will not allow schools to collapse.

Bello also noted that despite the limited resources, education will be given priority and should be continuous from one administration to the other as governance is a continuous process.