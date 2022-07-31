Makinde urges Alma Maters to support govt’s efforts in improving education

Governor of Oyo Seyi Makinde has urged Old Students Associations in the state to support government’s efforts in lifting the standards of education.

Makinde made the appeal while speaking at the inauguration and handing over ceremony of the Oluwarotimi Akeredolu school Hall built by a group of Alumnus in Ibadan.

Governor Makinde was joined by his counterparts from Ondo and Ekiti states, Rotimi Akeredolu and Kayode Fayemi at the dedication of a newly constructed school hall named after Ondo state governor Akeredolu.

Governor Makinde stated in his address that the education sector of a state should not be left solely in the hands of the government. He expressed his willingness to engage the school’s stakeholders, which could result in the school being returned to its original owners.

He advised the Alumni Association to approach the state government for assistance in revamping the school.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is among the 1968/72 set of Loyola College Old Boys Association in Ibadan.