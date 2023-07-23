Osun State Government has promised to enhance teaching and learning in all public primary and Secondary Schools in the State for better result.

Secretary to the state Government, Teslim Igbalaye who was speaking at the Inauguration of a block of Classrooms at Osogbo Grammar School also solicited support of stakeholders to achieve better education.

Since the reversal of single uniform policy and the return of old names of Government Schools by the administration of former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, old students associations has been making contributions to their various schools across Osun State.

Under this administration, the gesture has continued.

Marking the 30th anniversary of their graduation from the school, the 1993 set of old boys Association of Osogbo Grammar School resolved to rehabilitate a block of four classrooms that was formerly in a sorry state.

Chairman, organizing committee, Ajibola Oduola says efforts are underway to establish an ICT center in the school.

Secretary to Osun State government, Teslim Igbalaye who is a member of the old students Association said more efforts will be put in place by Government to enhance teaching and learning in public schools.

They urged all the students to remain focused and be good ambassadors of the school wherever they find themselves.