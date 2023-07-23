Former Information and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed is advocating tolerance among religious devotees in the country.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a banquet in his honor in his hometown of Oro, Kwara state, Mr Mohammed said Muslims and Christians should co-exist peacefully.

He said religious extremism is a major challenge around the globe which should not be encouraged at all.

The reception was organised to welcome Mr Mohammed having served for almost 8 years in the cabinet of former President Mohammadu Buhari.