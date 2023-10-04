Some youths under the auspices of Matasan Kano Advocacy Organisation have advocated for peaceful coexistence in a bid to foster harmony within political factions in Kano State.

The youths converged on Mumbayya House to propose viable solutions geared towards achieving lasting peace across the state.

They called on all political stakeholders to shun all forms of action that could lead to anarchy, as the tribunal verdict spelled out by the judiciary is only the first step that there will be in the appeals court and supreme court.

