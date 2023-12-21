The need for religious and traditional leaders to foster forgiveness and peaceful coexistence in their domains has again been brought to the fore.

This and many more are submissions of stakeholders at a one day dialog meeting in Maiduguri, capital of Borno state capital.

Religious, traditional and community leaders converged at a hall.

They were summoned to be reminded of their basic responsibility of fostering peace and harmony in the society.

Organisers of the meeting believe that religious leaders are the closest to the people.

Advertisement

And with such adequate guidance, their subjects would be agents of peace.

With peace gradually returning to most part of the state, stakeholders say there is need to strengthen advocacy for transitional justice and reconciliation.

The need for religious and traditional leaders to foster forgiveness and peaceful coexistence in their domains has again been brought to the fore.

This and many more are submissions of stakeholders at a one day dialog meeting in Maiduguri, capital of Borno state capital.

Religious, traditional and community leaders converged at a hall.

They were summoned to be reminded of their basic responsibility of fostering peace and harmony in the society.

Organisers of the meeting believe that religious leaders are the closest to the people.

Advertisement

And with such adequate guidance, their subjects would be agents of peace.

With peace gradually returning to most part of the state, stakeholders say there is need to strengthen advocacy for transitional justice and reconciliation.

The need for religious and traditional leaders to foster forgiveness and peaceful coexistence in their domains has again been brought to the fore.

This and many more are submissions of stakeholders at a one day dialog meeting in Maiduguri, capital of Borno state capital.

Religious, traditional and community leaders converged at a hall.

They were summoned to be reminded of their basic responsibility of fostering peace and harmony in the society.

Organisers of the meeting believe that religious leaders are the closest to the people.

Advertisement

And with such adequate guidance, their subjects would be agents of peace.

With peace gradually returning to most part of the state, stakeholders say there is need to strengthen advocacy for transitional justice and reconciliation.

The need for religious and traditional leaders to foster forgiveness and peaceful coexistence in their domains has again been brought to the fore.

This and many more are submissions of stakeholders at a one day dialog meeting in Maiduguri, capital of Borno state capital.

Religious, traditional and community leaders converged at a hall.

They were summoned to be reminded of their basic responsibility of fostering peace and harmony in the society.

Organisers of the meeting believe that religious leaders are the closest to the people.

Advertisement

And with such adequate guidance, their subjects would be agents of peace.

With peace gradually returning to most part of the state, stakeholders say there is need to strengthen advocacy for transitional justice and reconciliation.

The need for religious and traditional leaders to foster forgiveness and peaceful coexistence in their domains has again been brought to the fore.

This and many more are submissions of stakeholders at a one day dialog meeting in Maiduguri, capital of Borno state capital.

Religious, traditional and community leaders converged at a hall.

They were summoned to be reminded of their basic responsibility of fostering peace and harmony in the society.

Organisers of the meeting believe that religious leaders are the closest to the people.

Advertisement

And with such adequate guidance, their subjects would be agents of peace.

With peace gradually returning to most part of the state, stakeholders say there is need to strengthen advocacy for transitional justice and reconciliation.

The need for religious and traditional leaders to foster forgiveness and peaceful coexistence in their domains has again been brought to the fore.

This and many more are submissions of stakeholders at a one day dialog meeting in Maiduguri, capital of Borno state capital.

Religious, traditional and community leaders converged at a hall.

They were summoned to be reminded of their basic responsibility of fostering peace and harmony in the society.

Organisers of the meeting believe that religious leaders are the closest to the people.

Advertisement

And with such adequate guidance, their subjects would be agents of peace.

With peace gradually returning to most part of the state, stakeholders say there is need to strengthen advocacy for transitional justice and reconciliation.

The need for religious and traditional leaders to foster forgiveness and peaceful coexistence in their domains has again been brought to the fore.

This and many more are submissions of stakeholders at a one day dialog meeting in Maiduguri, capital of Borno state capital.

Religious, traditional and community leaders converged at a hall.

They were summoned to be reminded of their basic responsibility of fostering peace and harmony in the society.

Organisers of the meeting believe that religious leaders are the closest to the people.

Advertisement

And with such adequate guidance, their subjects would be agents of peace.

With peace gradually returning to most part of the state, stakeholders say there is need to strengthen advocacy for transitional justice and reconciliation.

The need for religious and traditional leaders to foster forgiveness and peaceful coexistence in their domains has again been brought to the fore.

This and many more are submissions of stakeholders at a one day dialog meeting in Maiduguri, capital of Borno state capital.

Religious, traditional and community leaders converged at a hall.

They were summoned to be reminded of their basic responsibility of fostering peace and harmony in the society.

Organisers of the meeting believe that religious leaders are the closest to the people.

Advertisement

And with such adequate guidance, their subjects would be agents of peace.

With peace gradually returning to most part of the state, stakeholders say there is need to strengthen advocacy for transitional justice and reconciliation.