The Benue state Governor, Hyacinth Alia has called on indigenes to work together in harmony and promote peace in their communities.

The Governor made the call while speaking at Igede Agba, a new yam festival where the Igede people thank God for a bumper harvest before they officially begin to eat the new yam.

The Igede people of Benue State rank third in terms of population after the TIV and Idoma ethnic groups.

Igede people are mostly farmers who specialize in yam farming.

The Igede Agba festival is celebrated on Ihigile market day in Igede’s seventh month.

Their cultural values are seen in their singing, dancing and most particularly, their dressing.

Resplendent in their blue, white, and black attires, Igede descent gather to be reminded of their heritage.

It is also a platform for prominent sons to do some soul searching on how to make their tribe more politically conscious and politically relevant in the larger Nigerian landscape.

This year’s celebration welcomes a new government in Benue as it is attended by Governor Alia and the former First Lady of Nigeria, Dame Patience Jonathan

They preach peaceful coexistence and poverty alleviation.

The host of the event, House of Representatives Member for Oju/Obi Federal Constituency, appreciates Governor Hyacinth Alia for attending the occasion, and promises to work in partnership with the Governor to deliver dividends of democracy to his people.

Igede people and participants also share the significance of Igede Agba festival

This festival has gained prominence over the years for unifying the Igede people and encouraging intercultural friendships across the country.

