Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has warned livestock grazers to keep off Benue land, saying the anti open grazing law is still in existence in the state and must be respected by all.

This was part of resolutions at the end of the security council meeting held in Government House, in Makurdi.

Contrary to widespread speculations that he would quash the open grazing prohibition law, Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia clears the air insisting open grazing will not be condoned and warning everyone to obey the law.

He harped on the need to have a peaceful environment so that the IDPs can return to their ancestral homes.

His Chief Press Secretary, also disclosed that a Sub-Committee has been set up to identify the heads of the Fulani Herders and report back to the Security Council in three weeks.

It comprised of the Commissioner of Police, the Director of State Security Services, the Traditional Rulers, NAPTIP, Immigration, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, (BLGCA) and Office of the Security Adviser which is to head the team.

Meanwhile the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Benue State has kicked against plans by the ruling All progressive party, APC, to suspend elected council chairmen.

While briefing newsmen at the state secretariat, the state publicity secretary of the PDP called the planned action an invitation to anarchy.

Benue state House of Assembly has passed a resolution calling on Governor Hyacinth Alia to suspend chairmen of the 23 local governments and the legislators.

The resolution also called on the Governor to set up caretaker committees in all councils.