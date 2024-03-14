A group under the Auspices of Ukum Elite Assembly has called on the Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia to fully implement the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law, 2017 to allow farmers go back to their farms now that the planting season is approaching.

The group made the call in Makurdi, saying that the security situation in Benue state is beyond mere grandstanding.

The group faulted Governor Alia’s non implementation of the anti open grazing law.

The group further called on Governor Alia to appreciate the action of Senator Emmanuel Udende for raising a motion of urgent public importance on the floor of the Red Chambers of the national assembly to draw the attention of the Senate on the herdsmen attacks on his constituents in Kwande , Ukum , Katsina- Ala and Logo.

Reacting on the allegations that the attacks in Gbagir was masterminded by rival cult gangs fighting for superiority , the group calls on Governor Alia to deploy security to Gbagir and other parts Ukum.