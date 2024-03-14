Following the killing of five young men by yet to be identified gunmen at Abacheke in Ohaji-Egbema local government area, the Imo State Police commissioner, Danjuma Aboki has deployed his tactical team to track the perpetrators.

Speaking in Abacheke while meeting with various stakeholders in the area and assessing the security situation following the terrible occurrence, Aboki stated that those responsible for the heinous act must be brought to justice.

The commissioner appealed to those who had fled the village for fear of being slain to return because adequate protection would be given in the region.