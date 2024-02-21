Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia has said the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law is still in place in Benue State.

Governor Alia emphasised this while interacting with leaders of Unions and Market Associations at the Old Banquet Hall, Government House, Makurdi.

Communal conflicts or crises over land in Benue State between the herdsmen and the Benue farmers, led to the 2017 Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law in the State, from its objectives, it is a law made with intent to guarantee peace, order and good governance in the state.

Hyacinth Alia who resumed office as the State Governor in 2023 says that the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law is still in place.

He condemned the activities of some people which has resulted in the huge influx of herders in most local government areas in the state.

Governor Alia, however, said his Government is working to ensure there is an end to the farmer/Herder conflict and will continue with the implementation of the open grazing law.

