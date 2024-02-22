The 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna state is grappling with a suspected outbreak of Acute Viral Hemorrhagic Fever(VHF)

Within the last 72 hours, at least three staff members and a patient have reportedly died, leading to the closure of the Accident and Emergency Department for disinfection.

This is according to a statement signed by the Acting Corp Commander Medical (CCM) of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General S.O Okoigi.

He disclosed that samples have been sent to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control for analysis.

He also highlighed the substantial risk faced by healthcare workers in contracting Viral Hemorrhagic Fever, urging enhanced Infection Prevention and Control practices across all Nigerian Army health facilities.

The authorities are advocating for preventive initiatives, highlighting hospital preparedness and universal precautions, due to the scarcity of treatment alternatives and alarmingly high fatality rates connected with ventilator-related fever.

To successfully manage the outbreak, immediate actions have been implemented, including as suspending the acceptance of new cases.