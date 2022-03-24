Bird flu: Zamfara begins disinfection of Live bird markets, poultry farms

The Zamfara Government has commenced disinfection of livebird markets and poultry farms across the state to curtail the entry and spread of avian influenza

The flag off ceremony of the program took place at the livestock section of Gusau Central Market

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for forestry and livestock Development Ibrahim Abdullahi said the move is part of precautionary measures to stop entry of the bird disease

He adds that Neighboring states like Sokoto, Kebbi and Niger Republic have already recorded the outbreak

“We have taken this measures against the disease because states bordering Zamfara including Niger Republic have experienced the outbreak and bird flu is highly pathogenic that can affect human being” the Commissioner added.

”Apart from the disinfection of markets, we shall also ensure effective monitoring of the borders,” he said.

On his part, the Commissioner for Information Ibrahim Dosara said the state government would embark on an aggressive sensitisation campaign on the disease and enjoin residents to cooperate at all times.

”We will use all available means and intensify campaign until our people are educated on the dangers of the disease.