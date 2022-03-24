Reps summon Petroleum, Finance ministers, others over refineries

An ad hoc committee of the House of Representatives has summoned the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva over state of Nigeria’s refineries in the country.

Others invited include Director General of Budget Office and the Nigerian Extractive Industry Transparency International

The committee, which is chaired by a member of the All Progressives Congress has been mandated by the House to investigate why the refineries have failed to work despite gulping huge sums on TAM over the years.

This summon follows the committee’s refusal to give audience to ministers’ representatives.

