Reps summon Finance Minister, others over Aviation Crisis

The Leadership of the House of Representatives has resolved to wade into the ongoing crisis in the nation’s aviation sector.

This is with a view to resolving the face-off between the Federal Government and some international airline operators.

To this end, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila along with other principal officers, is to meet with leading actors in the aviation industry.

Expected at the meeting are the Ministers of Finance and Aviation, CBN Governor and the Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business.

Others are ​DG NCAA, Country Rep, IATA, Emirate Country Manager and the Chairmen, House Committees on Aviation, Finance and Banking.

The date for the meeting is to be communicated to all participants in due course.