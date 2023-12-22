Nigeria’s House of Representatives has summoned the former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, over the Nigeria Air Project.

The House also called on the Central Bank of Nigeria to stop the sale of the naira by point of sale operators, so as to address the currency’s fall.

Thursday’s plenary opened with a motion of urgent public importance on the need for the Federal government to provide free malaria treatment and drugs across its hospitals.

The motion, sponsored by Abia legislator, Amobi Ogah, highlights the many dangers of malaria and the need to end fatalities arising from the disease

The motion led to a further probe into the $200 million loan for the purchase of mosquito nets.

A motion for a forensic audit into the Nigeria Air Project and an interface with former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika and local airlines was unanimously adopted.

The lawmakers are also concerned about the hardship being faced by Nigerians in getting cash and the continued depreciation of the naira

All financial interventions of the government, including the Natural Resources Development Fund, aimed at strengthening the solid minerals sector are now a subject of investigation by the House

A law to protect children from online violence is also underway as the bill, sponsored by Ogun lawmaker, Olumide Osoba, scales second reading.

As part of the day’s deliberations, The House passed a motion calling on the federal government to review the curriculum of tetiary institutions to enhance quality and technical innovations.

The House adjourned plenary to Saturday, 30th December to pass the 2024 appropriation bill.