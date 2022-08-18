Breaking News

Photos: Finance minister appears before Reps’ probe committee

The minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed has appeared before the House of Representatives’ committee investigating fuel subsidy payment.

Speaking before the panel, the minister said Nigeria pays N18.39 billion daily as subsidy on petrol.

