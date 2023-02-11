The ad hoc committee on the Central Bank’s naira redesign policy met behind closed doors on Friday with representatives of the Nigeria Security Printing and Minting Company.

However, INEC leadership and the Finance Minister were conspicuously absent from the rescheduled meeting.

The latest of the cashless policy of the Central Bank is still generating widespread commendations and condemnation arising from its implementation.

Already some states have dragged the apex bank to court challenging the timing and implementation of the policy.

Nigerians are still perplexed about the state of the policy, particularly with the CBN’s announcement that the Old Naira Notes will expire on February 10th.

This is because it is still unclear whether the Central Bank will follow the Supreme Court’s ruling ordering a temporary halt to the expiration of the Old Naira Notes.

The Alhassan Ado-Doguwa led Committee is determined to contribute parliament’s quota towards finding lasting solution to the raging naira scarcity troubling the nation.

Its rescheduled meeting with the leadership of INEC and the Federal Ministry of Finance still could not hold this Friday.

For hours, the meeting room was empty as journalists waited in vain for the guests and the legislators to arrive.

Journalists later learnt that a representative of the Nigeria Security Printing and Minting Company chose to meet with the committee in camera.

The Committee Chairman confirmed this in a text to TVC News.

He also informed our crew that those unable to attend the meeting cited the day’s Council of State meeting as reason for their absence

He says the committee’s next line of action will be communicated in due course.

The outcome of Friday’s Council of State meeting calling on the CBN to make the new naira notes available or allow the continued use of the old naira notes, may have lent credence to the position of the lawmakers towards alleviating the current hardship being faced by citizens.