Reps summon finance minister, power, BPE, others over planned sale of power plants

The Minister of Finance, her power counterpart and the Director General, Bureau for Public Enterprises are to appear before the House of representatives Committee on Finance over planned sale of five plants.

Advertisement

Also to appear before the committee are the Managing Directors of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company and the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Company.

The power plants in contention belong to the three tiers of government.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In separate letters to the agencies, Chairman of the Committee, James Faleke, hinted that the process initiated for the sale of the plants was unconstitutional and a disservice to the nation’s development.

The letters read in part: “the House of Representatives has observed with grave concern the proposed sale of the 5 National Integrated Power Plants.

Advertisement

“These are Benin Generation Company Limited, Calabar Generation Company Limited, Geregu Generation Company Limited, Olorunsogo Generation Company Limited and Omotoso Generation Company Limited by the Bureau for Public Enterprise without due regard to constitutional principles and economic policy that informed the establishment of those power plants.

“Considering the critical role your agency is playing in sustainable energy sector in the country, you are please requested to stop all further processes regarding this transaction and to submit the following information for the committee’s determination of the way forward”.https://www.tvcnews.tv/2022/07/vehicle-of-katsina-state-transport-authority-attacked-by-bandits-driver-killed/

Advertisement

The committee is requesting from the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Company a breakdown of the capacity and monthly revenue of all the power plants, as well as a full disclosure of all the power plants that have agreements in place or have already signed them, as well as the amount of electricity used and not used since the company’s inception.