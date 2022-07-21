Reps halt privitisation of five NDPHC Power Plants

The House of Representatives has stopped the plan to privatise five of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Power Plants by the federal government.

The lawmakers also passed a resolution to probe the scarcity of passport booklets at the offices of Nigeria Immigration Service.

These decisions were part of the resolutions at the Thursday’s plenary .

The green chamber also directed directed immediate suspension of biometric capture of applicants.

Also at the plenary, the lawmakers has also regazetted the Water Resources bill and urged to ensure thorough understanding.