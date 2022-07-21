Planned NLC solidarity protest is illegal- Lai Mohammed

The planned strike by the Nigerian Labour Congress is illegal, according to Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed, who also claims there is no disagreement between the NLC as a whole and the federal government.

The Minister questioned why the Nigerian Labour Congress, a participant in a tripartite committee formed to settle the dispute between ASUU and the government, is now taking sides.

Lai Mohammed expressed his concern at the conclusion of this week’s federal executive council meeting, which saw the approval of contracts for the aviation and water resources ministries.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has been on strike for more than 5 months and has defied all solutions.

The striking lecturers do not appear ready to end the strike until their demands are met, despite Mr. President’s worry and growing concern.

Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture, expressed his displeasure with the Nigeria Labour Congress in the Presidential Villa regarding its planned national day of protests in support of ASUU.

He claimed the planned demonstration is unlawful.

The education minister had been given a directive by the president to ensure that the points of contention between ASUU and the government were resolved within two weeks.

The education minister is now responsible for carrying out President Buhari’s latest order to end the standoff.