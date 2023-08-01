The organised Labour may reconsider it’s decision to call for a nationwide planned protest scheduled to commence on Wednesday.

The Secretary of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Emma Ugbaja, gave the indication at the end of the Presidential Steering Committee on Palliatives meeting, held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He says the measures announced by President Tinubu to reduce the impact of the hardship caused by the removal of fuel subsidy are not the best and not very far reaching.

But he also said the Labour team would go back to the different unions they represent to consult with the hope of reaching a consensus on the next line of action.