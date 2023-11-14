President Bola Tinubu has suggested the consideration of qualified and diligent private practitioners to the court of appeal and Supreme Court as justices.

He made this statement at the biennial All judges conference which held in Abuja.

This biennial Conference affords judges the opportunity to critically appraise happenings and developments in the course of the year.

The theme of this Conference is strengthening judicial commitment to the rule of law and democracy.

The conference is declares open by President Bola Tinubu who is represented by the attorney general of the federation Lateef Fagbemi

He also notes that he has instructed the revenue mobilization and allocation fiscal commission to review upwards the 114% increase in judges’ salaries initially proposed.

On his part the Chief Justice of Nigeria Olukayode Ariwoola notes that one fact which is glaring but ironically overlooked is that Judges are humans too!

This implies that they are neither flawless nor precluded from making occasional errors.

The National Assembly through the speaker of the house of Representatives, also assures the judiciary of its support and welcomes any amendment to laws even the constitution.

Better welfare for judicial officers in respect to housing and remuneration is part of president Tinubu’s agenda as the president has ordered the FCT Minister to construct new division for the court of appeal which must be completed in 15 months.

Congestion of correctional facilities have been a major issue in the justice reform process as these facilities are over stretched and the much needed rehabilitation of these inmates are not achieved.

Minister of Interior Tunji-Ojo noted that through CSR fines for over 4,000 inmates have been paid.

President of the NBA called our a senior advocate of Nigeria whose name he withheld for misrepresenting the image of the country’s judiciary at the just concluded IBA conference.