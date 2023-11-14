Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja has charged officers of the Nigerian Army to be disciplined and ensure that the traditions, customs and ethics of the military are continuously upheld.

The Army Chief spoke in Ibadan where he declared open the second Regimental Sergeant Majors convention 2023.

This second regimental sergeant majors convention is a week long event and the first of its kind since the Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja assumed office as the Twenty Third Chief of Army Staff.

The event provides an opportunity for Army officers to brainstorm and interact on how Regimental Sergeant Majors could contribute meaningfully towards achieving an Equipped and Highly Motivated Nigerian Army.

Lieutenant General Lagbaja implored the officers to leverage on the Army’s administrative policies to improve army operations in their respective domains.

Represented by the commander of Infantry Corp, the Chief of Army staff wants the officer to be an embodiment of discipline and uphold the professional status of the Nigerian Army.

The convention is expected to enhance skills of Army personnel, thereby boosting overall efficiency in carrying out their constitutional duties.

