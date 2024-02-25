The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja has challenged his officers to remain steadfast in discharge oftheir constitutional roles.

The army chief stated this at the West African Social Activities in Lagos.

An Barracks is the venue for the Combat support services of the Nigerian Army West African Social Activities 2023.

It consist of Nigerian Army medical Corp, Nigerian Army electrical and Mechanical Engineering Corp, Nigerian Army Ordinance Corp, Supply and Transport and Nigerian Army College Of Logistics and Management and others.

The Corp Commander, Electrical and Mechanical Engineering in his Welcome Address said it is heartwarming to see officers relax after contributing to very successful exercises across the country.

The chief of Army staff represented by the general officer Commanding 81 division, advised the officers to always remember the vow to always put the Nigerian first in all they do.

Advertisement

Some officers were recognised for their outstanding performance.

The programme ended with tug of war which saw the Nigerian Army Supply and Transport Corps wining.