The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has charged officers and men of the Nigerian Army to justify the Federal Government’s investments in the Army by delivering their task of defending Nigerians.

The Army chief explained that the challenges facing the nation require a unique leadership style which is embedded in the key tenets of his vision and command philosophy of professionalism, readiness, sound administration and cooperation.

He gave the charge at 1 Division Nigerian Army Headquarters, Kaduna, while opening the First Commanding Officer and Transformational Leadership Workshop organized for Junior and Middle Cadre officers of the Nigerian Army.

He was represented by the Commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Major General Ibrahim Yusuf.