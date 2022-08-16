Chief of Army Staff Charges Troops on War on Terror

The Nigerian Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya says the Nigeria Army is combat ready to defeat all terrorist organisations disturbing the peace of the nation.

General Farouk Yahaya stated this in Sokoto during the opening ceremony of a seminar with a theme ‘intensifying warrior ethos and regimentation in the Nigerian Army ‘ organized for officers and soldiers of the 8 Division at the Giginya Army Barack , Sokoto.

The Chief who was represented by the General Officer Commanding 8 Division (GOC) and Commander Operation Hadarin Daji Major General Uwem Bassey , says the officers and soldiers should employ new tactics and innovation in their fight against terrorists.

He admitted that Nigeria is facing huge security challenges ranges from banditry in the North West and North Central, terrorism in the North East and militias in the South East and South South.

He appealed to the army to exhibit a high sense of professionalism and dedication in the conduct of their assignments by adhering strictly to the rules of the task.

The Service has been at the forefront of efforts aimed at restoring Security to War and Insurgency ravaged parts of the country like the North East where Borno State has been the epicentre of the over a decade old unrest.

