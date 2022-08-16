Benue youths call for arrest, prosecution of Miyetti Allah’s leaders

Youths in Benue State under the umbrella of the Benue Youths Forum (BYF) have lambasted a Fulani socio-cultural group, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore over its threat to drag the state Governor, Samuel Ortom, to the International Criminal Court (ICC) of justice over the seizure of their cows and arrest of their members.

The forum stated that it was surprised at how the herders group, which claimed responsibility for several killings of Benue people over the enforcement of Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law in the state, is threatening to seek justice over crimes they committed.

Reacting to the Fulani herders’ suit threat, the BYF President, Terrence Kuanum, on Monday in a statement made available to newsmen in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, reaffirmed the warning that there was no land for open grazing in the state and warned anyone who wants to do cattle business to acquire lands for ranching.

