The Southwest zone of the national councilor’s Forum of Nigeria is calling for the arrest of protesters who approached the defense headquarters to call on the military to take over governance in Nigeria.

The group also condemned those promoting unhealthy activities in the country furnishing the international Community with what it calls mischievous representations of what transpired during the general election.

At the press conference in Lagos, the group called on the government to take action to prevent a recurrence.

Chairperson of the group said some disgruntled Souls who could be this dastardly desperate to go to the defense headquarters to invite the military to take over the Affairs of governance in Nigeria.

“It is what we call an obnoxious criminal attempt on the rise of the existence of real Nigerians who desire to be democratically governed, hence a reasonable and a felonious crime that the security personnel of Nigeria should not take likely.

“We as Southwest councilors condemned the act and we prefer that all who were involved in such protests must all be arrested and tried.