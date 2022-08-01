IGP orders arrest, prosecution of unauthorised ‘users’ of police materials

The Inspector General of Police Alkali Baba Usman, Psc, NPM fdc has directed all commands and formations, the IGP Monitoring Unit, Provost marshals and X-Squad, to arrest and immediately prosecute, in accordance with the law, all persons or group of persons engaging in the illegal sales of police uniforms and accoutrements within their jurisdictions.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in Abuja on Sunday.

The IGP expressed concern over the incessant and authorised possession and use of Police materials by some individuals, movies and skit makers, as well as the illegal sale of Police materials and accoutrements by traders in shops open stores not approved nor recognised by Police authority.

He also frowned at the demeaning manner in which movie makers and skit makers portray the Police institution in their movies and skits, using the police uniform without recourse to the provision of Section 251 of the Criminal Code law, and Section 133 of the Penal Code Law which criminalise such unauthorised use with accompanying necessary sanctions.

The IGP cautioned film or skit makers who portray police officers in bad light, without applying and getting permit letter for such portrayals, to desist with immediate effect or face the full wrath of the law.

Baba affirmed that the force would work to ensure that the law would be followed, adding that the FPRO had been instructed to ensure prompt approval of all requests to use police equipment in motion pictures.

Such applications, according to him, would be approved in accordance with current laws, reflect good morals, leave a favorable impression on Nigerians, and benefit the system.

According to Baba, the request must give police officers contemporary tools to actively carry out their policing responsibilities and on-screen role models who would have an impact on their lives and careers as well as strengthen security systems in Nigeria.

“I strongly believe that such sanity in movies production, regulation of sales, possession and usage of police uniforms and accoutrements will definitely impact positively on resuscitating moral values.

“It will correct wrong perceptions and ideologies towards commissioning of crimes in our society.

“It is obvious that this step will surely curb proliferation of Police kits, uniforms and accoutrements and eventually reduce police impostors-induced crimes,” he said.