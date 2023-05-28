The Oyo state police command has arrested five members of the Yoruba Nation agitators who allegedly invaded and hijacked a government owned radio station in Ibadan.

The Oyo state commissioner of police Adebowale Williams while parading the attackers in Ibadan revealed that the attackers forcefully hijacked the said Broadcast Station, Amuludun 99.1 FM with the intent to declare liberation from the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He said in a swift response, officers of the Oyo police were able to take control of the situation and arrested the invaders.

While declaring the act as criminal, unpatriotic and a clear case of terrorism which would be meted with adequate sanctions under the laws of the land, the CP assured residents of the State that investigations are ongoing to demystify those others who are involved in the act.