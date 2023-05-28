Kano state Security Council has declared phone snatching as an armed robbery and any individual or group caught in the act will be treated as such.

The outgoing commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Muhammad Garba disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Kano.

He said the council, which was presided over by the outgoing Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje during it’s valedictory session, noted that perpetration of the act in recent times has reached a worrisome proportion and therefore needs drastic measures.

Muhammad Garba also stated that the council has agreed to put in place a special squad within the security system to deal with the menace and other acts of criminality in the state.

The commissioner added that the council while deliberating on the swearing in of the new governor said that all necessary measures have been taken to ensure peaceful ceremonies and warned that miscreants who might use the occasion to cause violence in the name of celebrations to refrain from such act.