Operatives of the FCT police command, have on April 4, 2024, arrested one Chukwuemeka Oputa A.K.A. Pounds and Dollar 38 years old, of Umuaka, Njaba, Imo State, and the leader of an armed robbery gang responsible for series of armed robberies and other heinous crimes in the FCT.

His arrest is consequent upon the apprehension of one Moses Hassan ‘m’ of Idda, Kogi State, a cultist, and member of the armed robbery gang, on February 14, 2024.

Investigation subsequently led police operatives to the arrest of three other gang members, namely: Praise Etta, 30 years ‘old, of Etung, Cross River State; Rafael Dav A.K.A. Raffy, 28 years old, of Guma, Benue State; and Thomas Akange, 38 years ‘old, of Markudi, Benue State. All the suspects have since confessed to being involved in a series of armed robberies and other heinous crimes in FCT and are also members of a confraternity cult group called Vikings.

Several exhibits, such as four (4) locally fabricated AK47 rifles, three (3) locally made rifles using cartridges, an English pistol, one locally made pistol, a Dane gun, and three (3) AK47 ammunitions, a 5.56mm assault ammunition, and an empty cartridge, were recovered from the suspects.

The effort is on top gear to recover other exhibits in possession of the suspects.