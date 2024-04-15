The Oyo state Commissioner of Police, Adebola Hamzat has called on parents in Oyo state to prevail over their children against being used as agents of anarchy.

The CP made the call while addressing newsmen during the parade of suspected members of the Yoruba Nation secession group who invaded the Oyo state secretariat on Saturday.

He assured residents that the command has reviewed the security architecture of the state through the deployment of its personnel across strategic points to prevent such incidents for occurring again.

