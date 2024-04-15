Air strikes by the Air Component of Operation Delta Safe have continued to record tremendous successes against the activities of economic saboteurs operating in the Niger Delta Region.

Specifically, air strikes carried out from 12-13 April 2024 at some locations in Rivers State have significantly diminished the capabilities of oil thieves to continue in their nefarious efforts at bursting and siphoning crude oil.

At Idama community, for instance, an active illegal refining site was observed and engaged.

Also, armed reconnaissance undertaken over Yellow Island and Cawthorne Channel revealed 4 boats loaded with illegally refined products heading southwards.

The boats were subsequently engaged and destroyed.

Similar reconnaissance missions were conducted over Ogbomkiri, Arugbana, Ivy Island and Samkiri. While over Ogbomkiri, an active illegal refining site was identified and engaged accordingly.

At Arugbana, oil thieves were seen trying to set up an illegal refining site and, on sighting the approaching aircraft, scampered for safety. Several illegal sites were also observed at Samkiri and were engaged and destroyed.

In all, about 7 illegal refining sites and 4 boats were discovered and destroyed within the 2 day operation.