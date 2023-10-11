The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, has urged Nigerian Army personnel to remain dedicated to their constitutional responsibilities assuring them that their needs would be adequately addressed to ensure their commitment to these responsibilities.

The army chief gave the charge during a familiarization visit to the 2nd Division Nigerian Army in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo state.

He said his visit was part of his initiative to assess the various divisions of the Nigerian Army since his appointment and to understand their different needs so as to address them and move the country’s security architecture forward.

The Chief of Army Staff acknowledged that essential requirements like financial entitlements, group life assurance, and other basic needs have been recognized by the Federal Government and will be fulfilled in due course.

He emphasized that they must be prepared to provide quality service to Nigerians and not disappoint their expectations.