The Chief of Army staff says the Tinubu administration is doing its best to adequately provide for Nigeria Army troops involved in operations to tackle all forms of security challenges.

Speaking at the commissioning of 17 projects in 23 Armoured Brigade Yola, Lt.General Taoreed Lagbaja assured that necessary facilities would be put in place to enhance the welfare and operational efficiency of officers and soldiers .

Adamawa state is one of the states in the northeast Nigeria battling hard to contain security challenges with its attendant pressure on facilities.

Some of the challenges include the home grown Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, herder-farmer conflicts, and kidnappings.

These have kept the the Nigeria armed forces on its toes, ensuring a safe and secure environment for citizens.

Many of its men have had to pay the supreme price in the line of duty.

Some of the military personnel operate under very harsh conditions lacking adequate facilities to help them perform optimally in the discharge of their duties.

This has been of concern to the Brigade Commander of the 23 Armored Brigade, Gibson Jalo Military Cantonment, Yola, who picked up the challenge to renovate 17 major projects aimed at improving the living standard of officers and soldiers.

Commissioning the projects, the General Officer Commanding 3 Division, Major general Abdulsalam Enesi Abubakar who stood in for chief of Army Staff says the facilities would no doubt enhance the operational readiness, morale and wellbeing of the troops of the 23 brigade.

The representative of Military wives and Widows expressed appreciation for the upgrade.

The Tinubu administration is poised to provide adequate infrastructure and facilities that would put smiles on faces of officers and soldiers that would enhance their performance in ensuring the nation’s territorial integrity.