EFCC charges DNFBPs on professionalism

Operators of Designated Non-Financial Business and Professions (DNFBPs) in Port Harcourt and the surrounding area have been charged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to act professionally and diligently in the fulfillment of their obligations to clients.

Advertisement

The appeal was made by Nwanneka Nwokike, Zonal Commander, EFCC, Port Harcourt Zonal Command, in a welcome address to participants of a sensitisation workshop titled, “The Role of DFNBPs in the AML/CFT Regime of Nigeria,” organised by the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering, SCUML at Dmatel Hotel and Resorts, Stadium Road, Rumuomasi, Port Harcourt.

Speaking at the event, Daniel Isei, Director of SCUML, assured the DNFBPs that the new Money Laundering Prevention and Prohibition Act, 2022, and the Terrorism Prevention Prohibition Act, 2022, are intended to strengthen the regulatory environment for their businesses to thrive as long as they follow the provisions of the laws.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He advised them to always conduct due diligence on their clients before finalising any deal.

In the same vein, SCUML Senior Compliance Officer Ibinabo Mary Amachree charged the DNFBPs with collaborating with the Commission to combat money laundering and terrorist financing in Nigeria.

Advertisement

She stated that no economy can grow where the canker worm of money laundering has eaten deep into the fabric of the people.