The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, CFR, has reiterated his commitment to entrenching professionalism in the Nigeria Police via sustainable promotion of specialization and fixing of trained experts to take charge of NPF’s specialized sections such as the Legal Section, Forensic Unit, the Cybercrime Unit, Public Relations Department, Gender Unit, Medical Services, etc.

This, he maintains, is paramount to ensuring that square pegs are fitted into square holes for efficiency and effective discharge of policing duties to the public.

The IGP made reference to some laudable achievements of the NPF under his administration including the excising and massive expansion of the Cybercrime Unit, the massive construction of specialist hospitals and acquisition of medical facilities for the Medical Unit, the digitalization of the Force Legal Section, the digitalization of personnel records under the Force Secretary office, enhanced aerial and marine operations, improved Police Animal Section, digitalized Central Motor Registry, establishment of the NPF Construction company assisting in Construction and renovation of barracks and facilities, amongst others.

The Inspector-General of Police has however assured that the process, which has been institutionalized, will be continuous and deliberate to achieve a total overhaul of old systems and patterns in the Police to give way for a full digitalization in no distant time.

He stressed that this would greatly improve investigations and intelligence gathering activities of the Police for a more robust and result-oriented interaction with the public.