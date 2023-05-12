The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, CFR, felicitates with IGP Aliyu Ibrahim Atta (Rtd.), NPM, mni, on the occasion of his 86th Birthday.

Retired IGP Atta was born on 12th May 1937 and was the Inspector-General of Police between 1990 to 1993.

He was responsible for the establishment of the NPF Community Bank which is today developed and known as the Nigeria Police Force Microfinance Bank.

IGP Alaki Baba celebrates him and wishes him many more years of grace in good health, sound mind and happiness.